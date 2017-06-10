John Lackey in bullpen, Hector Rondon out as Cubs set playoff roster

John Lackey will work out of the Cubs bullpen in the NLDS. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — As expected, postseason veteran starter John Lackey made the Cubs’ playoff roster as a relief pitcher after volunteering for the duty when the season ended.

Less expected: A healthy Hector Rondon — the former closer — is out, and struggling lefty reliever Justin Wilson is in as the Cubs kept 11 pitchers rather than expand to 12 because of Lackey and health concerns with Jake Arrieta.

The Cubs released their roster for the NLDS Friday morning, just ahead of Friday’s 6:30 p.m. series opener at Nationals Park.

Among the 14 position players for the best-of-five series against the Nationals, recently acquired outfielder Leonys Martin was kept on the roster as defensive depth and speed off the bench.

The 11 pitchers: RHP Kyle Hendricks, LHP Jon Lester, LHP Jose Quintana, RHP Arrieta, RHP Lackey, LHP Mike Montgomery, RHP Wade Davis, RHP Carl Edwards Jr., LHP Brian Duensing, LHP Justin Wilson, RHP Pedro Strop.

The 14 non-pitchers: C Willson Contreras, C Alex Avila, 1B Anthony Rizzo, 2B Javy Baez, 3B Kris Bryant, SS Addison Russell, IF Tommy La Stella, IF/OF Ben Zobrist, IF/OF Ian Happ, LF Kyle Schwarber, RF Jason Heyward, OF Albert Almora Jr., OF Jon Jay, OF Leonys Martin.

