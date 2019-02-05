Wizards’ John Wall out for 12 months after suffering ruptured Achilles

Wizards guard John Wall will be sidelined for an estimated 12 months due to a ruptured left Achilles tendon, the team announced Tuesday. The devastating news means the five-time All-Star will likely miss a significant portion of the 2019-20 season in addition to being sidelined for the remainder of this season.

Wall had already been ruled out for the rest of 2018-19 after undergoing heel surgery in late December. The Wizards say Wall developed an infection from the original surgery, then he suffered the ruptured Achilles after slipping and falling at his home. The new injury will require another yet-to-be-scheduled surgery, which will be done by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.

The previous heel injury had an estimated recovery timetable of 6-8 months, which meant Wall would likely be ready for the start of the 2019-20 season. However, the ruptured Achilles pushes his likely return into 2020, meaning that the Wizards will have to play at least half of next season without their star point guard.

Wall is set to make $37.8 million in 2019-20 as part of a supermax contract extension with the Wizards. He’s owed over $169 million through the 2022-23 season.