Jon Gruden to rejoin Raiders as coach: report

Jon Gruden says he had a good talk with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis about returning to the organization for a second stint as coach and believes there is a "good chance" it will happen. | Ben Margot/Associated Press

After eight years of being out of an NFL coaching job, Jon Gruden will reportedly take over the Raiders once again.

The Raiders have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday to introduce Gruden as their next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Raiders offered Gruden a 10-year deal worth about $100 million, according to ESPN.

Raiders are giving new head coach Jon Gruden a 10-year contract, the longest coaching deal in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. The deal is likely to be worth about $100 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2018

Gruden is a familiar face to the Raiders franchise. He coached Oakland from 1998 to 2001 and accumulated a 40–28 record (including playoffs) in four seasons with the Raiders before leaving to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired in 2009 from coaching in the NFL after the Buccaneers fired him. Gruden since joined ESPN as an NFL analyst.

Gruden will replace former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, who was fired Sunday after a disappointing six-win season. Del Rio finished 25-23 record over the last three seasons with one playoff loss.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said earlier this week that there is a “good chance” Gruden would take over Del Rio’s position. ESPN reported that Davis was in hot pursuit for Gruden with a persuasive offer that included an ownership stake in the Raiders.

Many speculated that the Raiders broke the Rooney Rule, which is a league policy that requires NFL teams to interview minority candidates for coaching and senior football operation positions. But the NFL said Friday that the Raiders have complied with the policy in their coaching search.

“We believe the Rooney Rule was complied with. Minority candidates were interviewed,” NFL executive vice president of communications Joe Lockhart told reporters Friday. “We’ll see what decision they make.”