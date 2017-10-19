Jon Jay, a leader on and off the field, wants to remain a Cub

Jon Jay gathered the team together after the Cubs were swept by the Brewers at the beginning of September. The National League Central standings began to close in on the Cubs and they felt the pressure. Jay called the meeting to help helped get his teammates on the right mindset.

Since the meeting, the team closed out September with a 15-4 record.

Jay’s leadership on and off the field was one of the main reasons the Cubs signed him to a one-year, $8 million deal. But with the season almost over, the versatile outfielder’s future with the Cubs is unknown.

However, if he had the chance, Jay would love the opportunity to come back.

Jon Jay says he's really enjoyed his time with the Cubs. | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“I love it here. I cannot deny that. I absolutely love it here,” Jay said. “We’ll see what happens. But right now, I enjoy being with this group no matter what happens.

“This whole year has been a fun ride … Everyone around here has been great since the moment I signed to this team. Starting from the top of the organization with ownership to the front office to the players. They really received me and made me feel like I was a part of this team.”

The Cubs were drawn to Jay because they wanted to fill the veteran void left by David Ross’s retirement, while adding some depth to their outfield after Dexter Fowler signed with the Cardinals.

But little did the Cubs know that they needed Jay for so much more than just his veteran leadership.

Jay, 32, commanded playing time and cemented himself into Joe Maddon’s lineup or at least in the back of the manager’s mind as someone he could trust off the bench.

“If I needed a son or a sidekick, I’d go for Jon Jay,” Maddon said in May.

With Fowler out of the picture, the Cubs planned to put Kyle Schwarber as the team’s leadoff hitter. But it’s safe to say that experiment boiled over into a mistake as Schwarber had struggled from the plate and been inconsistent all season.

The Cubs found themselves in search for a solid leadoff hitter. They took their chances with 11 different leadoff hitters — including a short (yet productive) stint with Anthony Rizzo — but it was Jay who continued to be the Cubs’ guy and take the No. 1 spot. He started 51 games in the leadoff spot and got on base nearly 33 percent of the time.

Off the bench, Jay’s stuff is just as impressive. He’s the fourth best pinch hitter in the MLB with a .341 batting average and eight RBI.

“His batting average and stuff is high, but the way he’s playing does not surprise,” Maddon said. “He always works a good at-bat. He’s never in trouble. He gets to two strikes and the at-bat is not over. Sometimes, he does his best work with two strikes.

“You watch him on the bench and how he interacts and I watch the conversations, even when he talks to me,” Maddon continued. “He brings a lot. He knows what it’s like to be on a championship-caliber team and he’s just wonderful to be around.”

And it’s no secret Jay’s teammates feel the same way.

“It’s always good when your teammates and your peers respect you,” Jay said. “That’s what life is all about. Life isn’t about all the money, and all these different things. It’s about respecting people and treating people the right way. And that’s what I try to do.”

