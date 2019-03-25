Jon Jay still ailing, status for White Sox opener in doubt

PHOENIX — Jon Jay’s hip and low back were sore on Monday, and the White Sox outfielder was out of the lineup again after testing it in a game for the first time in 11 days Sunday. Jay played four innings and batted three times against the Indians.

Opening the season on the injured list looks like a possibility for Jay, who revealed his back was also sore as well as the right hip area.

“It’s been frustrating but you know things happen for a reason and I’m just trying to tackle it right now,” said Jay, 34, who said he hasn’t experienced what he’s dealing with before.

“Just feels a little worse than usual. That’s why we’re trying to be cautious with it. I don’t like missing any time but obviously you want to be smart about things.

Eloy Jimenez and White Sox teammates get loose before their exhibition game against the Diamondbacks Monday at Chase Field. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

“We have a couple more days left and we’ll see what’s best for the team and myself.”

The Sox will likely set the Opening Day roster after the second of their two exhibitions against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field Tuesday afternoon. The opener is Thursday in Kansas City.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to manage it,” Renteria said. “[Tuesday] we’ll see where he’s at.”

The Sox signed Jay to a one-year, $4 million contract in January.

Giolito third, Nova fourth in rotation

Lucas Giolito will follow Opening Day starter Carlos Rodon and Reynaldo Lopez in the rotation and face the Royals in the third game of the opening series Sunday in Kansas City, Renteria said. Ivan Nova gets the fourth start Monday in Cleveland, the Indians home opener.

Giolito has struggled this spring but Renteria prefers the matchup with the Royals — Giolito owns a 2.35 ERA in six career starts against them, compared to 7.36 in two starts against the Indians.

“We’re just trying to do see if we can put our best foot forward in those matchups,” Renteria said.

Taking the fifth

Likely fifth starter Ervin Santana was the scheduled starter against the Diamondbacks Monday. With three off days in the first two weeks, he won’t be needed till April 10 and expects to stay in Arizona before he’s activated.

Prospects, too

A number of prospects joined the team at Chase Field, including Luis Robert, Zack Collins, Luis Gonzalez, Laz Rivera and Danny Mendick. Robert impressed in big league camp and continued to play well when he was sent to the minor league side.

“If I can stay healthy this year, this is going to be a pretty good year for me,” said Robert, who will begin his season at advanced Class A Winston-Salem but could move up quickly, through translator Billy Russo. “My rhythm at the plate is good. My legs are good right now. I feel strong. And definitely if I can stay healthy and I can play the full year, I’m going to put up some very good stats and be able to display all my tools and become the player I know I can be.”

Last call

Nova starts Tuesday (2:40 p.m. CST) against D-backs righty Merrill Kelly. There is no TV or radio. The Sox leave for Kansas City after the game and have an off day Wednesday before the opener.