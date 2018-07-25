Jon Lester bounces back in Cubs victory as front office tries to find him help

The Cubs lost out on trade targets Brad Hand to Cleveland last week, Zach Britton to the Yankees on Tuesday and Nathan Eovaldi to the Red Sox on Wednesday morning.

As the afternoon wore on Wednesday, they were playing chess with the names in their thin farm system to try to stay in the hunt for Toronto starter J.A. Happ, one of many teams in the mix for the rent-a-lefty, multiple sources confirmed.

But even if the Yankees or Brewers snatch Happ out from under the Cubs, the North Siders still have Jon Lester.

And on this day at Wrigley Field, their big left-hander showed why he might yet be the key to hanging on to win a third consecutive National League Central title – regardless of whether they add another significant arm by Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline.

Lester pitched into the seventh as the Cubs beat Arizona 2-1 Wednesday.

“He was the reason why we won,” said center fielder Albert Almora Jr. after doubling twice and scoring in the Cubs’ 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Five days after his worst start in years, Lester dazzled for six scoreless innings before giving up the tying run on a breeze-aided homer to left by A.J. Pollock leading off the seventh.

“I was trying to save the bullpen as best as we could,” said Lester, who didn’t get the chance for more when manager Joe Maddon went to his bullpen after the homer.

Lester didn’t get the win, but his seven-strikeout, no-walk performance was especially encouraging after Friday’s 18-5 loss for a Cubs rotation in desperate need of Lester performing down the stretch close to the way he has so far (12-3 with a 3.06 ERA).

The rest of the rotation has underachieved all year. Big-money free agent Yu Darvish hasn’t pitched since May and struggled when he did.

He threw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since his latest setback with his elbow and reported feeling well enough Wednesday that he’s been scheduled for another bullpen session when the Cubs open a series in St. Louis on Friday.

“Getting a healthy Yu back and pitching like he’s capable – wow, what an acquisition that would be right now,” Maddon said heading into the All-Star break.

That’s still nowhere close to happening. In fact, Drew Smyly, who was coming off Tommy John surgery when signed in December, could be back before Darvish at this point.

Smyly’s scheduled Thursday to throw what could be a final bullpen session before starting a minor-league rehab assignment, during which he’ll be stretched out and evaluated for possible starts for the Cubs the final weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, the Cubs lean on a bullpen with closer Brandon Morrow on the DL indefinitely – getting three powerful innings from Carl Edwards Jr. and Pedro Strop Wednesday.

The importance of the pitching becomes even greater when you throw in the fact that MVP third baseman Kris Bryant’s ailing left shoulder has him sidelined again and All-Star second baseman Javy Baez is gimpy since suffering a bad thigh bruise on a collision at second Tuesday.

Baez came off the bench in the eighth Wednesday to leg out an infield hit and take second on the ensuing throwing error. It led to the eventual winning run, but not before pitcher Tyler Chatwood took over as a pinch-runner.

So the front office works the trade front looking to add to weekend acquisition Jesse Chavez.

“It seems like the bigger names have been swept off the table a little bit already,” Maddon said. “The names that are talked about the most are nice arms but sometimes there’s others, and they’re useful, too.”

Maddon said he’s not sure how he would work a new starter into his rotation – with the likes of Kyle Hendricks, Chatwood and Jose Quintana all healthy as they try to finish stronger than they started.

“I’m not opposed to six [starters] this time of the year,” he said. “The quality of the guy coming in would matter also.”

For now, they have Lester’s left wing and a prayer.