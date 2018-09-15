Jon Lester dominates Reds, leads Cubs to key win

This is why the Cubs gave Jon Lester a six-year, $155 million contract.

Making his first start since leaving Monday’s game after 5 2/3 innings because of low back tightness, Lester pitched seven scoreless innings and gave up two hits while striking out nine in the Cubs’ 1-0 win Saturday over the Reds. Lester’s back showed no signs of bothering him, and the Cubs pushed their NL Central lead to two games over Milwaukee, pending the Brewers’ game later Saturday against Pittsburgh.

The Cubs getting strong starting pitching has been a common occurrence recently. Unfortunately for them, so have quiet games from their lineup.

Reds starter Cody Reed entered Saturday’s game with a 5.08 ERA but he kept the Cubs offense in check. In five innings, he gave up no runs and struck out a career-high 10 batters, continuing the Cubs’ offense’s issues. Entering Saturday, they had scored four runs or fewer in five straight games, and Reed held them at bay by giving up just two hits.

Jon Lester pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Wrigley Field on September 15, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

But Reed was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth, and the Cubs took advantage against reliever Sal Romano. Javier Baez led off with a single, and scored on Willson Contreras’ two-out single through the right side of the Cincinnati infield.

After Ben Zobrist pinch-hit for Lester, it was up to the piecemeal Cubs bullpen to hold on. And it did. Justin Wilson pitched a scoreless eighth, and Jesse Chavez, Randy Rosario and Steve Cishek combined to do the same in a tense ninth to save Lester’s 16th win of the year.