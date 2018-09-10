Jon Lester exits with stiff back, Cubs’ lead down to 1 after 3-2 loss to Brewers

And you thought Aaron Rodgers was going to be as bad as it got for Chicago fans this week.

Less than 24 hours after the Bears’ collapse at Green Bay, the baseball season got very real very quickly for the Cubs – who have led the NL Central with the best record in the league the entire second half.

Five-plus innings into Monday’s opener of a critical series against the second-place Brewers the Cubs watched their 15-game winner and ace leave the mound because of tightness in his lower back.

Jon Lester’s status for the final three weeks of the season was not immediately clear.

Jon Lester exits the game in the sixth inning Monday with head trainer PJ Mainville.

But it took all of one pitch after he left the game – a wild pitch by Carl Edwards Jr. – for the Brewers to score the go-ahead run with two out in the sixth inning of a 3-2 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

A team already in Day 21 of a 23-games-in-23-days grind now faces potentially its toughest test of its resilience, and depth, with 19 games left in the season and a scant one-game lead over the Brewers — who have made up 3 1/2 games on the Cubs since Thursday.

“I’m really pleased with hour our guys have fought through all this,” manager Joe Maddon said before the game.

The message the rest of the way: Put ‘em up. The Cubs could be in their toughest fight to the finish line yet during this four-year window of contention.

Especially if Lester’s back pain costs more than a few days – never mind multiple starts.

With the game tied 2-2 Monday, Lester struck out Jonathan Schoop for the second out of the sixth – with third baseman Javy Baez and catcher Willson Contreras immediately signaling to the dugout and approaching the mound.

After a brief visit from the trainer, Lester stayed in the game.

Mike Moustakas then singled to right-center, and Erik Kratz followed with a double into the right-field corner – bringing Maddon and the trainer back to the mound to retrieve their All-Star starter.

“I think one thing that has been our strength overall as an organization the last four years has been the quantity of quality players we have,” team president Theo Epstein said before the game. “Our overall depth. And that puts us in a really great position to deal with the inevitable unexpected [injuries and performance issues].”

If Lester misses even a turn, the Cubs are faced with going to Alec Mills for a start or using their expanded roster for a bullpen day to cover.

It makes the resolution of Thursday’s scheduled makeup game in Washington suddenly more critical for buying time.

The Cubs already have an extra day for each starter because of the rainy weekend. If baseball officials determine the Cubs won’t have to play that game because of an ugly forecast for D.C., the day off would mean they wouldn’t need a replacement starter for Lester until Sept. 19 – just ahead of another day off.

Mike Montgomery is scheduled to pitch Thursday.

The Cubs already looked at the Brewers as a team they’ll have to contend with for the division down to the finish.

Asked why they haven’t been able to shake the pesky Brewers before now, Maddon said, “Because they’re good. When Liston fought Ali, it wasn’t just a walk in the park for Ali.”

The Cubs don’t see the Brewers again after Wednesday’s series finale.

“We have to play at the top of our game to beat them,” Maddon said. “We’ve got to get production up and down the lineup, and we have to pitch to our levels. But it’s not easy putting the Brewers away.”