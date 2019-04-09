Cubs’ Jon Lester expected to miss 1-2 starts due to hamstring injury

The Cubs will have to weather at least one more start, and possibly more, from their rotation without left-hander Jon Lester, who will head to the injured list due to hamstring tightness.

Manager Joe Maddon confirmed Lester’s absence during a radio appearance Tuesday, saying that it’s possible the ace misses two starts while getting back to form.

“Of course he’s going to miss a start,” Maddon said Tuesday afternoon on 670 The Score. “Coming out of the game yesterday, Jonnny is going to miss at least one and probably maybe even two starts. He may. So you have to start developing plan B. We’ll start developing plan B. We have different options.”

Lester left the Cubs’ 10-0 win over the Pirates on Monday in the third inning with tightness in his left hamstring. The pitcher appeared to suffer the injury while running the bases the previous inning. In an impressive twist, the Cubs’ struggling bullpen delivered seven shutout innings to power the team to a successful home opener.

The veteran left-hander’s next start had been scheduled for Sunday against the Angels, but Maddon will have to make alternative plans now. The manager mentioned Tyler Chatwood, who’s made three appearances out of the bullpen so far this season, as a candidate to potentially return to his starting role. Chatwood started 20 of his 24 appearances last season, but struggled with his command en route to a 5.30 ERA over 103.2 innings.

“We have to figure out how we’re going to work it from there,” Maddon said. “[Mike Montgomery] is on the DL right now, so you have to wait on him. I think Tyler Chatwood has been throwing the ball well. And again, I don’t even know if the guys upstairs have other thoughts regarding this.”