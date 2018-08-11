Jon Lester gets hit hard again as Nationals rout Cubs

The numbers indicate that Jon Lester hasn’t been the same pitcher for the Cubs as the veteran was during the first three months of the season.

Still, manager Joe Maddon wasn’t buying it, saying before the left-hander took the mound against the Nationals on Saturday that Lester’s “stuff looks exactly the same. He’s not tired, he’s not hurt. Sometimes the game just rolls with luck and bad luck (on) balls in play. I think he looks fine, actually.”

He didn’t look anywhere near fine against the Nationals, actually.

Lester was pounded for nine runs—eight earned—on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings during the Nationals’ 9-4 dismantling of the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Jon Lester is taken out of the game by manager Joe Maddon after giving up a three-run homer in the fourth inning to Ryan Zimmerman on Saturday at Wrigley Field. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It marked Lester’s third consecutive defeat and over his last eight starts beginning July 1, he sports a 2-3 record with an 8.01 earned-run average. While Lester is loathe to let statistics tell the tale, those particular ones pale in comparison to the first three months of the season when the 34-year-old went 10-2 with a 2.18 ERA.

“I don’t want to cop out on anything but I guess I’m just in this rut right now,” Lester said. “I probably felt like that was some of the best stuff I’ve had over the last couple of starts and that was the outcome.

“Unfortunately, the rotation has been throwing the ball well and now I’m the guy that’s not,” Lester added. “That’s a bad feeling … personally just as a teammate, letting the team down, the bullpen down, all of the above. I’ll continue to work and continue to try to figure it out and make an adjustment.”

After the game, Maddon doubled-down on his assessment of Lester, reiterating that nothing seems to have changed with the starter.

“From the naked eye on the sidelines I don’t see a whole lot different,” Maddon said. “If a guy is injured or there is a dramatic drop-off in something then of course I’d become more concerned. But I’m not seeing that. I’m not seeing that. He looks the same to me.”

Lester didn’t have it from the get-go Saturday as Ryan Zimmerman launched the first of his two home runs off him in the top of the first to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead.

Washington tacked on another in the third before the Cubs did their only early damage off Nationals starter Tanner Roark when Javier Baez plated a run with a sacrifice fly.

The Nationals dropped a six-spot on Lester in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run homer from Daniel Murphy and a three-run bomb from Zimmerman. The Cubs later got two RBIs from Ben Zobrist and one from Willson Contreras but by that time the game was all but over.

Despite Lester’s struggles, there isn’t wide-ranging concern in the Cubs clubhouse that he won’t turn it around.

“(Saturday) was pretty bad as far as results but this is the ebbs and flows of the season,” Lester said. “Unfortunately, I’m pretty down right now as far as where I’ve been pitching and getting innings (and) my start day hasn’t been great. I need to pick that part up. I’ve been through it before and come out the other end just fine. I have to keep working.”

Said Rizzo, whose single in the third was his 1000th career hit: “This is what happens. You go through good times during the season and you go through bad times during the season. It doesn’t matter who you are. I think 99.9 percent of the league goes through it. (Lester) is the ultimate pro so we’re not too worried.”