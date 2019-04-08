Jon Lester leaves Cubs home opener with hamstring injury in third inning

Cubs ace Jon Lester left Monday’s home opener at Wrigley Field with left hamstring tightness after pitching two batters in the third inning.

Lester, who pitched two scoreless innings, then singled and eventually scored during a six-run second inning for the Cubs, allowed a leadoff single in the third and after two pitches to the next batter was checked by the manager and trainer.

He remained in the game, but after that batter singled, manager Joe Maddon took Lester out of the game. Brad Brach replaced him.

Lester slid into second and slid home during the bottom of the second. After scoring, he got up slowly after that slide.