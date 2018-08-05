Jon Lester struggles, sloppy Cubs lose to Padres

The Cubs know their rotation will have to improve if they want to win a second World Series in three years. The starters have failed to throw a lot of innings, and the ones they have thrown haven’t been great.

But with the recent acquisition of Cole Hamels and the track records of Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks, manager Joe Maddon still sees an upside for what’s been a disappointing rotation.

“Right now we’re pitching (Kyle) Hendricks, (Jon) Lester and (Cole) Hamels back to back to back, and then you throw in (Mike Montgomery) and (Jose Quintana). That’s pretty good,” Maddon said before the Cubs lost to the Padres 10-6. Cory Spangenberg’s eighth-inning RBI double off Carl Edwards Jr. gave San Diego a 6-5 lead, and the Padres then scored four in the ninth to ice the game. “I really have a lot of faith that this is going to continue to get better.”

The Cubs need that to be true, regardless of what happens with Yu Darvish.

The starting rotation entered Sunday with a 4.10 ERA. For comparison, the rotation had a 4.05 mark last year that helped cost Chris Bosio his job, and a sterling 2.96 in the championship year of 2016. Lester, who started Sunday, began the day with a 12-4 record and 3.22 ERA, but his underlying numbers suggest he could regress as the year wears on.

Sunday bore that out. In five innings, he allowed five runs and eight hits, including homers to Freddy Galvis and Franmil Reyes and a two-run triple to Eric Hosmer. Lester also failed to go more than five innings for the second consecutive start and third time in four.

Yet Lester has experience that Maddon craves, something he said “should drive the engine” for the Cubs the rest of the season. That would help for the Cubs, who only split a four-game set with the league’s worst team.

“Been there, done that matters I think, because when I was groups that had not done it to that point there was a different believability about it. It’s more believable with people that have done it before,” Maddon said. “They’re going to rub off too, Lester and Cole. Kyle’s been in the seventh game of a World Series, Monty’s thrown the last out of the World Series, Q’s looking to get there.”

Javier Baez has also been there, and he marked the fourth anniversary of his Cubs debut with more flash. Some of it, however, was costly.

Baez’s third-inning solo home run was his 24th of the season, setting a new career high. In the fifth, his two-out double off Joey Lucchesi cut the San Diego lead to 5-3, but he ran the Cubs out of the inning when he was caught stealing for the third and final out.

Baserunning was also an issue in the sixth. David Bote, who singled to begin the inning, strayed too far off second and was picked off by Padres catcher Austin Hedges to end the threat.

Despite that, the Cubs came back from a 5-1 deficit. Anthony Rizzo’s pinch-hit single in the seventh tied the game, though the Cubs could not complete the rally and fell behind again on Spangenberg’s hit. Hunter Renfroe then homered in the ninth off Randy Rosario to give San Diego an 8-5 lead.

Travis Jankowski then added a two-run single through a drawn-in infield to put the Padres in front 10-5.

Ben Zobrist homered in the ninth.