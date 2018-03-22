Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews to miss ‘a few games’ with upper-body injury

Jonathan Toews will miss “a few games” with an upper-body injury, Joel Quenneville said Thursday morning. The Blackhawks captain and No. 1 center apparently suffered the injury very late in Tuesday’s loss to the Colorado Avalanche, which eliminated the Hawks from playoff contention. Quenneville said Toews exited the game early, but he was on the ice as late as the 18:04 mark of the third period.

Toews had played in all 74 games to this point. He was trying to play in all 82 games for the first time since the 2008-09 season, his second in the league.

“Jonny will be out a few games here,” Quenneville said. “We’ll re-evaluate with him next week.”

Toews has been playing his best hockey of the season in March, posting four goals and eight assists in the last 10 games while skating on a line with Brandon Saad and Patrick Kane. He scored his 20th goal last Saturday at Buffalo, a plateau he has reached in all 11 of his NHL seasons.

Jonathan Toews has 20 goals and 32 assists in 74 games this season. (AP Photo)

Without Toews, the Hawks lineup changes pretty dramatically, with Nick Schmaltz centering Patrick Sharp and Kane, and Vinnie Hinostroza moving to center between Saad and rookie Matthew Highmore, who returns to the lineup after missing a game with an upper-body injury. Andreas Martinsen will stay in the lineup with Toews exiting.

“We’re looking to have balance on our lines, and the [opportunity] for quality ice time in all aspects is going to be there,” Quenneville said. “Special teams, important faceoffs, last minute. All the big minutes will be shared.”