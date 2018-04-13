Jonathan Toews visits Humboldt to donate game-worn jerseys to Broncos

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews tried to bring some positivity to Humboldt, the Saskatchewan town still mourning a bus accident that left 16 dead, by personally delivering game-worn jerseys from the Hawks’ recent game against the Jets to the recovering community. The sweaters were used on April 7 when the two squads played in Winnipeg.

Toews was on hand Friday with the Jets’ Mark Chipman to deliver 50 signed game-worn jerseys to the Humboldt Broncos, the junior hockey team involved in the tragic accident. Ten players from the Broncos died along with their head coach, assistant coach, bus driver, athletic therapist, statistician and play-by-play broadcaster.

Two duffel bags of jerseys worn by #Jets and Blackhawks at last regular season game arrive in Humboldt with @JonathanToews and @NHLJets Mark Chipman. Given to #HumboldtBroncos before funeral of player Jacob Leicht. @OrmistonOnline was there. #humboldtstrong @CBCManitoba @CBCNews pic.twitter.com/4lNkunq3zH — Karen Pauls (@karenpaulscbc) April 13, 2018

Funerals for three of the victims, Adam Herold, Glen Doerksen and Jacob Leicht, are being held Friday. Toews was in attendance for Leicht’s funeral.

The hockey community has rallied around Humboldt in countless ways since the terrible accident. A GoFundMe page to provide funds for the community has raised over $10.7 million, becoming the third-largest campaign in the platform’s history.