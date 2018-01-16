Jonathan Toews launches agricultural program with Chicago Public Schools
Jonathan Toews is a captain on and off the ice.
Toews recently launched the Jonathan Toews Foundation and announced that his first partnership is with Green Bronx Machine, a non-profit organization that helps educate the community about healthy eating habits while caring for the environment.
The two announced last week that they were starting a new indoor agricultural initiative at Chicago Public Schools this month. The long-term vision is that “healthy students will help drive healthy schools, and that healthy schools are at the heart of healthy communities.”
It’s been a long time coming… not only am I really excited to launch the Jonathan Toews Foundation but also announce our first partnership with the @GreenBronxMachine! I’m sure many people know that I’m all about moving and staying healthy, but what I love about @GreenBronxMachine is that they bring so much more to the table. Every day they are helping young kids shape their lives for the better by teaching them the benefits of eating healthy food that they get to grow themselves. Let’s grow something greater! #jonathantoewsfoundation #growlearnthrive #greenbronxmachine @stephenritz
Each of the 20 participating schools will receive a Tower Garden and a nine-week curriculum that will teach students the art and science of growing vegetables indoors. The schools will also have access to Green Bronx Machine founder Stephen Ritz, who is an indoor agriculture educator.
Toews said he was excited to give back to the Chicagoland community after calling the city his second home for the past 10 years.
“I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many bright members of our youth community who are willing to learn and striving to be the best version of themselves,” Toews said. “Healthy eating habits are certainly part of that, and I want to thank my partners Green Bronx Machine and CPS for their great collaboration in bringing this experience and skill set to students at a young age.”
Toews is a rare exception in the hockey world. He donated $1 million to the Dakota Community Centre in Winnipeg. He has also fulfilled numerous wishes for Make-A-Wish. He’s also been vocal about his personal passions, including combatting climate change.
Do you believe in climate change? Whether you're super pumped that we are putting 'Americans first' or you are absolutely outraged at the idea that we are taking yet another step backwards in dealing with a major global problem, the only way to solve this argument is to try and set your own agenda aside and see how this affects everybody. The only lie we tell ourselves is that we are more special than other life forms on the planet. Well, we're not. Even if we weren't responsible for any major climate catastrophes heading our way, shouldn't we still do our part to preserve what we have left? The same way that we shouldn't wait till our bodies break down completely to start doing the right things to stay healthy, let's not wait till it's too late to do something. I am not saying I am perfectly 'green', but the first step is to keep an open mind and try to learn what you don't already know.