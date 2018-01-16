Jonathan Toews launches agricultural program with Chicago Public Schools

Jonathan Toews is a captain on and off the ice.

Toews recently launched the Jonathan Toews Foundation and announced that his first partnership is with Green Bronx Machine, a non-profit organization that helps educate the community about healthy eating habits while caring for the environment.

The two announced last week that they were starting a new indoor agricultural initiative at Chicago Public Schools this month. The long-term vision is that “healthy students will help drive healthy schools, and that healthy schools are at the heart of healthy communities.”

Each of the 20 participating schools will receive a Tower Garden and a nine-week curriculum that will teach students the art and science of growing vegetables indoors. The schools will also have access to Green Bronx Machine founder Stephen Ritz, who is an indoor agriculture educator.

Toews said he was excited to give back to the Chicagoland community after calling the city his second home for the past 10 years.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many bright members of our youth community who are willing to learn and striving to be the best version of themselves,” Toews said. “Healthy eating habits are certainly part of that, and I want to thank my partners Green Bronx Machine and CPS for their great collaboration in bringing this experience and skill set to students at a young age.”

Toews is a rare exception in the hockey world. He donated $1 million to the Dakota Community Centre in Winnipeg. He has also fulfilled numerous wishes for Make-A-Wish. He’s also been vocal about his personal passions, including combatting climate change.