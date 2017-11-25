Jonathan Toews leads Blackhawks in rout of Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — Jonathan Toews knocked the puck off Mark Pysyk’s stick along the goal line, and sent it fluttering harmlessly toward the net. Instinctively, Toews simply swatted at the puck with a tennis-style backhand. He somehow hit it. And it somehow bounced between the legs of Roberto Luongo for a goal.

The last time the Blackhawks visited BB&T Center, in March, everything went wrong in a humiliating 7-0 defeat. On Saturday night, just about everything went right in a 4-1 victory.

Toews had a goal and two assists, Patrick Kane scored his third goal in two games, and Brandon Saad got a much-needed tally as the Hawks rode a dominant first period to a victory. As they brace for a brutal stretch of five games in seven days starting Monday against the Anaheim Ducks, the Hawks are playing their best hockey since the first week of the season — 4-1-1 in their last six games, the first five of which came against playoff-caliber teams.

In the wake of last March’s embarrassing effort in South Florida, Joel Quenneville said before the game that “starting on time is going to be very important.” The Hawks listened, enjoying one of their best first periods of the season. By the time it was over, they had a 2-0 lead. They had outshot the Panthers 21-7. They had nine high-danger scoring chances to the Panthers’ one. Saad alone had seven shots on goal — the most in a period by a Hawks player since Dustin Byfuglien on Feb. 6, 2008 — and scored for just the second time in 16 games, following up John Hayden’s goal with one of his own.

Patrick Kane (right) celebrates his second-period goal with Jonathan Toews (left) and Brandon Saad on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. (Getty Images)

Florida briefly found life early in the second, with Jared McCann firing an unscreened shot from the high slot past Corey Crawford, and the Panthers outshooting the Hawks 13-1 in the first six minutes of the period. But Patrick Kane wheeled around and beat Luongo from the right circle at 7:03 to take the life out of the Panthers, and Toews finished them off with his fortunate fling of the stick at 17:08.

Crawford, playing in his 400th game, finished with 37 saves.

