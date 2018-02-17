Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane lead the way as Blackhawks snap 8-game skid

The Blackhawks’ odds of making the playoffs had reached the statistical nether world of “non-zero” by the time the puck dropped on Saturday — it wasn’t quite zero, but it rounded down to zero. In order to somehow climb into a playoff spot over the final 24 games of the season, the Hawks would need something ridiculous, like, say, a 21-0-3 run.

The Blackhawks have done that before, of course. But these Hawks aren’t the 2013 Hawks.

For one badly needed feel-good evening, however, they at least looked like them.

Several individual Hawks broke out of slumps as the team collectively broke out of its eight-game losing streak in an emphatic and therapeutic 7-1 rout of the Washington Capitals. It surely won’t mean anything at the end of the season, but after weeks of misery, the largest crowd of the season (22,066) got to dance in the aisles to “Chelsea Dagger” over and over again and party like it was 2010, 2013, or 2015 again.

The Blackhawks celebrate Patrick Kane's second-period goal Saturday night. (Getty Images)

Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists, Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist (the 500th of his career), Brandon Saad had a goal and an assist, and Vinnie Hinostroza had two assists as the Hawks chased Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby after two periods. In all, the Hawks out-shot the Capitals 44-20.

Toews drew first blood on a fluky shot from the boards that somehow got through Holtby. The Hawks had great starts against Vegas and Anaheim, too, in their last two games, but crumbled in the third against the Golden Knights and fumbled in the second against the Ducks. So when Tom Wilson redirected a Matt Niskanen shot to tie it up at 10:03 of the first period, there was a noticeable here-we-go-again sense in the building. After all, the Hawks had scored first in 10 of their last 13 games, and won just twice.

But it was all Hawks from there. Saad, after a 16-game goal drought, scored for the second straight game, putting in a Toews rebound with a nudge from Hinostroza. Nick Schmaltz made it 3-1 with 1.5 seconds left in the period, knocking in a Carl Dahlstrom rebound (it was Dahlstrom’s first NHL point).

The wheels fell off for the Capitals late in the second, with the Hawks scored three times in 2:07 to blow the game wide open. First, Toews made a terrific interception at the blue line to spring himself and Kane on a 2-on-0, and Kane put in Toews’ rebound for just his second goal in 14 games. Seventy seconds later, Ryan Hartman drove the slot and made a great move on Holtby, roofing a backhander to snap his 18-game goal drought. And 57 seconds after that, Artem Anisimov scored a power-play goal for his second goal in 19 games.

Alex DeBrincat — one of the few guys who hasn’t been struggling lately — tacked on the extra point in the third period, scoring for the eighth time in 11 games.

