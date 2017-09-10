Jordan Hasay breaks Chicago Marathon mark for U.S. women set in 1985

Jordan Hasay of the United States finishes with a time of 2:20:57 in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday. | Dylan Buell/Getty Images

There’s good reason for spectators to chant for Jordan Hasay along the streets of Chicago.

Hasay, who turned 26 last month, may be more of the great American running hope than Galen Rupp, who won the men’s 40th Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the first American in 15 years to do so.

In only her second marathon, Hasay set the record for American women at the Chicago Marathon with a third-place finish of 2:20:22 seconds.

That topped the Chicago record for American women (2:21:21) set by Joan Benoit Samuelson on

Oct. 20, 1985.

“I wish I could say she was watching my every step in 1985, but she wasn’t even born then,’’ said Samuelson n a post-race interview with Channel 5.

“It’s an honor to follow in [Samuelson’s] footsteps,’’ Hasay said.

She understands her place as an American runner.

“I went with that lead pack,’’ Hasay said. “I want us to be up there.’’

By us, Hasay means American runners.

She stayed with Ethiopia’s Tirunesh Dibaba (2:18:31), the eventual winner, and Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei until Dibaba made her winning kick mid-race. Hasay even led around the nine-mile mark.

It was a tough race when they pulled away and Hasay was largely on her own.

“Little scared when had 10 miles to go, and wasn’t really sure what would happen in the last couple miles,’’ Hasay said

At this rate, next up for Hasay is Deena Kastor’s fastest American marathon time (2:19:36), set on April 23, 2006 in London.

Or maybe Great Britain’s Paula Radcliffe’s course record (2:17:18) in Chicago, set on Oct. 13, 2002.

“I watched Paula’s record here on the course many times,’’ Hasay said.

Hasay, who crushed the American record for a debut marathon by nearly three minutes (2:23:00) in Boston in April 17, is now the one being watched on YouTube.

