Jordan Howard after getting 11 carries in Bears’ win: ‘I wasn’t frustrated’

Jordan Howard swears he wasn’t angry when he declined to answer questions and left the Bears’ locker room after the Bears’ 48-10 win in Week 4 .

“I wasn’t frustrated,” he said Monday, his first comments since the Sept. 30 win against the Buccaneers. “I was happy. We won. You see how much we won by. So there’s not really nothing to complain about. …

“With a game like that, you don’t have nothing to complain about. You just gotta be happy about a win.”

Was Howard? He ran 11 times for only 25 yards, marking the third-straight game he averaged 2.5 yards per carry or less. Tarik Cohen got more carries, and was more successful with them, totaling 53 yards on 13 totes. Cohen led the Bears with 121 receiving yards on seven catches, too.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky hands the ball off to running back Jordan Howard. | Rick Scuteri/AP photo

Head coach Matt Nagy has talked to Howard about his role in the offense, even as he maintains that his running back “gameplan-specific” from week-to-week.

“Jordan understands what we’re trying to do as a team,” Nagy said. “And he also understands, and we’ve talked, that he has a major part of this offense. He has a big-time role. But if it’s an advantage to us to go a different direction for that game or for that play or that series, we’re going to do that. As long as our guys understand that, we’ll be in good shape.

“And Jordan is good with that. He understands it. And again it’s just one of those games where he wasn’t a featured guy. But collectively as a team – forget the offense – the team played well. That’s what’s most important for all of us.”

Nagy was willing to entertain the possibility that Howard’s emotions got the best of him after the game.

“Anybody that’s in this room and has played in a sport … immediately after the game your emotions are rolling,” he said. “And that’s no excuse for any reason, but it’s a tough time.”

Entering Monday night’s game, Howard was tied for 12th in the NFL with 64 carries — but tied for 28th with 203 rushing yards.

Howard said he was happy for Cohen’s success, while Cohen said he didn’t “feel like it’s my place” to talk to talk to him about usage.

“We just go how the game goes,” Cohen said. “The majority of the games, he gets more workload than I do. He understands some games are different.”

Nagy said the Bears’ gameplan-specific approach doesn’t run counter his claim Howard can be a three-down back.

“If we want to put [Howard] in the game and use him for a certain advantage, we’ll do that — and that could be first, second or third down,” he said. “There’s other times where it doesn’t fit that way. It just so happened this past game that, you know, Tarik got more plays in regards to getting the ball to him. And he was productive.

“But that has nothing to do with what Jordan Howard is doing. Jordan Howard is a big part of this offense and I think that for us to continue to keep trying to grow, everybody in this offense has a role. This is not going to be an offense where it’s just one person and it goes through one person. I don’t necessarily believe in that. It’s great when you have everybody fulfilling different roles and it’s hard for the defense when you do that.”

Howard agreed, listing the five different Bears players to score touchdowns in the Bears’ blowout win. He praised quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s performance, too, saying the offense was “getting better and better each week.”

Does he believe they’ll be a game when he’ll be the breakout star?

“It’s not my job to worry about that,” he said. “It’s just my job to go out there and play and do the best I can to help the team out.”