Jordin Tootoo celebrates seven years of sobriety

A hockey player showing vulnerability is a rarity, but Blackhawks forward Jordin Tootoo has done it time and time again to help inspire others.

Tuesday marked seven years of sobriety for Tootoo, who hasn’t played a game this season due to injury, said Tuesday marks his seventh year of sobriety. He posted on Twitter and Instagram about his accomplishment and reflected on those who helped him get better.

Tootoo wrote:

“7 years, 2556 days, one day at a time. My life is so completely different and I love every minute of it. To my beautiful wife.. you have brought beauty into my life that has allowed me to shine like the stars and given me the most precious gift a husband/father can ask for in our daughter Siena. She will soon have a baby sister to love and play with ! I will forever love and respect you as my wife and baby mama. To my family and friends, thank you for believing in me as I will continue to prove myself on a daily basis. #7yrsandcounting #soberlife”

Tootoo has been open in the past about his battles with substance abuse. He released a book in 2014 titled “All the Way: My Life on Ice.” In it, Tootoo details how the pressures from the media and fans weighed on him as he struggled after his brother’s death. He turned to alcohol to numb the pain.

Eventually, Totoo got the help that he needed. In 2010, he checked himself into an alcohol rehab program and has remained sober ever since.

Tootoo hasn’t played a game with the Blackhawks this season as he’s been out with an injury. He was assigned the Hawks’ AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, at the end of November after clearing waivers.

