Former Packers star Jordy Nelson to retire from NFL after 11 years: report

Jordy Nelson, the talented receiver who tormented Bears defenses for years as a key target for Aaron Rodgers, has retired from the NFL after 11 years, according to NFL Network. He finished his career with the Raiders in 2018 after playing his first decade of his professional football with the Packers.

Bears fans know Nelson well from all the times he dashed through the Chicago secondary to score touchdowns. The Packers dominated the series between the two teams during Nelson’s career, winning 14 of 17 games he played in, and he was a crucial part of that. The receiver totaled over 1,000 career receiving yards just in games against Chicago.

Nelson had major success elsewhere, too, as one of Rodgers’ favorite weapons. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2014 by recording 98 catches for 1,519 yard and 13 touchdowns. After missing 2015 due to a torn ACL, he won NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2016 by catching 97 passes for 1,257 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

But after his production took a downturn in 2017, Nelson moved onto the Raiders last year. He struggled to match his old production in a struggling offense with 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns.

Nelson finishes his career with 924 catches for 8,587 receiving yards and 72 touchdowns. He’s in the top 100 on the NFL’s all-time leaderboards in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.