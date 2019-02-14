Twins’ Jorge Polanco set to sign 7-year contract extension: reports

The Twins are locking up shortstop Jorge Polanco with a seven-year contract extension including roughly $25 million in guaranteed money, according to Star Tribune and ESPN. The deal, which is still being finalized, will run through the 2023 season with team options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Polanco, 25, missed a major portion of the 2018 season after being suspended 80 games by MLB for the use of performance-enhancing drugs. He had tested positive for Stanozolol, and while he immediately filed an appeal of the punishment after it happened, he quickly dropped the appeal in favor of accepting his suspension.

“I know how everything happened and the details, but today is not the day to discuss those things,” Polanco said through a translator. “Today is the day for me to be here, and be in front of everyone with the Twins’ organization and my fans, and just apologize.”

Prior to his suspension, Polanco had been establishing himself as the Twins’ full-time shortstop. He set a career-high by playing 133 games in 2017, when he batted .256/.313/.410 and posted 2.2 wins above replacement, according to Baseball-Reference. And while he missed time last season, his batting line improved to .288/.345/.427 in 77 games.

The new contract will cover all of Polanco’s arbitration years and at least one year of free agency.