Jose Abreu, Anthony Rizzo named Hank Aaron Award finalists

First basemen Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs and Jose Abreu of the White Sox were announced Monday as finalists for the 2017 Hank Aaron Award, which recognizes the most outstanding offensive performer in each league.

Here are the finalists:

Kris Bryant and David Ortiz were the recipients in 2016.

Jose Abreu swings into a home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Parker Bridwell during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: CXS111

Other past winners: Donaldson and Bryce Harper (2015); Stanton and Trout (2014); Miguel Cabrera and Goldschmidt (2013); Cabrera and Posey (2012); Jose Bautista and Matt Kemp (2011); Bautista and Votto (2010); Derek Jeter and Albert Pujols (2009); Aramis Ramirez and Kevin Youkilis (2008); Alex Rodriguez and Prince Fielder (2007); Jeter and Ryan Howard (2006); Ortiz and Andruw Jones (2005); Manny Ramirez and Barry Bonds (2004); Rodriguez and Pujols (2003); Rodriguez and Bonds (2001-02); Carlos Delgado and Todd Helton (2000) and Manny Ramirez and Sammy Sosa (1999).

Fans can vote for their American and National League selections online at MLB.com and on the 30 team sites through October 13.