Jose Abreu, Daniel Palka power White Sox to 6-4 victory

Focus was not a problem for Reynaldo Lopez Thursday.

Admitting it has been an issue in his previous four starts, in which he had struggled with an 8.27 ERA and 0-4 record, Lopez looked locked in during seven-plus innings of two-run ball in the White Sox’ 6-4 victory against the Royals Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Lopez left in the eighth inning leading 2-0 with two runners on, a lead that disappeared on Whit Merrifield’s three-run pinch homer against Xavier Cedeno, the third Sox reliever of the inning.

Jose Abreu’s 17th homer in the bottom of the eighth against Jason Adam tied it, and Daniel Palka’s three-run homer against Jason Hammel put the Sox in front 6-3. Palka, 4-for-11 with three homers pinch hitting, batted for Matt Davidson and tied Oscar Gamble’s franchise record (1977) for pinch homers.

Reynaldo Lopez delivers during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Palka has 16 homers this season.

Lopez, who received a no-decision, allowed five hits and two walks while striking out four, helping the Sox (38-70) avoid a series sweep against the Royals (34-73).

Omar Narvarez singled Abreu home in the fourth and Tim Anderson doubled in a run in the seventh for the Sox. Second baseman Yoan Moncada struck out four times, all looking and leaving three runners on base.

Rosell Herrera’s sacrifice fly against Luis Avilan (save) in the ninth inning accounted for the Royals’ fourth run. Leury Garcia’s running catch against the wall in left helped preserve further damage.