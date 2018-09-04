Jose Abreu eyes return for final weeks of White Sox season

The odd thing about Jose Abreu’s absence is he hasn’t really been missed.

Well, check that. Abreu is one of the most beloved and respected players in the White Sox clubhouse, as well as their All-Star first baseman and a team leader, but he’s missing all the fun. Since being sidelined after having surgery to repair a testicular torsion Aug. 21, the Sox were 9-5 going into their game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Good pitching will do that for you.

The Sox are playing their best baseball of the season, in large part because of starting pitching they’ve been getting the last few weeks. In the nine games won without Abreu, opponents were held to 1.67 runs per game. Sox pitchers owned a 2.75 ERA over the last 11 games through Monday, the best mark in the American League. Their starters during that span were at 2.01, a streak that came to a halt when Lucas Giolito gave up five runs (four earned) in the second inning and was pulled after recording four outs.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria, right, talks with Jose Abreu in the dugout during a rain delay before a baseball game against the Cubs, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Chicago. (AP)

The Sox have also been scoring runs, averaging 5.2 in the last 20 games by hitting .273/.333/.460 with 27 homers.

When he went down, Abreu (.272/.331/.491, 22 homers, 78 RBI) was swinging the bat well and putting a 17-for-108 slump with two homers going into the All-Star break — one that prompted him to apologize to teammates — behind him. He was hitting like he might challenge the 25 home run, 100 RBI markers that put him in his special class with Joe DiMaggio and Albert Pujols, the only three players to do that in their first four seasons.

“I would like to be able to reach those numbers, to keep posting those numbers, but unfortunately I probably won’t be able to do it,” Abreu said. “But I’m just glad and thankful to God because I’m healthy and that’s what’s important.

“Maybe the numbers and stats won’t be there, the ones that I want to get when the season started. But I will be able to help the team and help the young guys to finish the season strong.”

The health issue blindsided him.

“Those are the sort of things you never think about and then when that happens, you realize ‘Oh, things happen. I’m just thankful everything is good.

“One of my testicles turned sideways and was strangled. The doctor had to perform emergency surgery to save it. I never thought about it, but it was serious. The doctors did a very good job and everything is good. They saved the testicle. I’m very glad and thankful for all the people who were there for me. I feel very grateful right now.”

Abreu took part in cardio activity for a second straight day Tuesday and was cleared for light activity, he said. Always one to play hurt and shun days off, he said he thinks he can play this weekend but manager Rick Renteria and general manager Rick Hahn have indicated another week or so is more likely.

“He probably wanted to play today,” Renteria said. “It is my job to make sure that once he does get out on the field he is completely healed and capable of doing what is necessary for him to help us win a ballgame.”

Before he was able to get to the ballpark, Abreu watched every Sox game on TV. It drove him nuts because there is “nothing you can do” to help the team from the couch.

Soon, in the final two weeks of the season, he’ll contribute. When he does, he’ll try to keep a bridged seven-game hitting streak going.

“I want to play,” Abreu said. “In the meantime, I want to contribute helping the young guys to try to finish the season as strong as possible.”