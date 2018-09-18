Jose Abreu hospitalized in Cleveland due to infection on right thigh

The White Sox will likely be without first baseman Jose Abreu for their series against the Indians due to an infection that’s inflicted his right thigh. The team doesn’t plan to place him on the disabled list and he’s considered day-to-day, but there’s little reason to risk anything with the slugger’s health in mid-September given where the club is in the standings.

Abreu, a pivotal part of the Sox’ lineup, recently returned from the DL after a nearly three-week absence after undergoing surgery to repair a testicular torsion issue. The issue he’s currently hospitalized with in Cleveland is unrelated to the problem that kept him out in August and early September. Apparently his current infection stems from an ingrown hair.

With Abreu out of the lineup Tuesday against the Indians, here’s the group being rolled out by manager Rick Renteria:

3B Yolmer Sanchez

SS Tim Anderson

DH Daniel Palka

RF Avisail Garcia

C Omar Narvaez

1B Matt Davidson

LF Ryan LaMarre

2B Yoan Moncada

CF Adam Engel

Abreu had been struggling over the past five games by hitting 0-of-23 with one walk and seven strikeouts for his longest hit drought of the season. As of Tuesday, his seasonal OPS had dipped below .800, which would represent a career low.