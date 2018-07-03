Jose Abreu out of White Sox lineup vs. Reds

CINCINNATI — The White Sox will be without first baseman Jose Abreu in the second game of their three-game series against the Reds Tuesday night.

Abreu fouled a pitch from Reds right-hander Luis Castillo off his left ankle in the sixth inning of the Sox’ 5-3 loss to the Reds Monday and was in obvious pain. After receiving attention on the field from trainer Herm Schneider and manager Rick Renteria, Abreu finished the at-bat and ground out. He went out to play first base in the bottom of the inning but was pinch hit for by Matt Davidson.

Abreu, who went into the clubhouse to receive treatment and was seen walking with a slight limp after the game, has a bruised ankle and is day to day. Davidson was in the lineup at first base.

“We removed Pito from the game because he fouled that ball off his ankle and he’s done that a couple times now,” Renteria said Monday. “We did it out of precaution to get ice on it and minimize the swelling and not allow that thing to start affecting him long term.”

Jose Abreu has fouled more than his share of pitches off his feet and ankle area. Here he collects himself after fouling a pitch off of his foot against the Texas Rangers, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP)

Abreu is the lead vote-getter among American League first basemen for the All-Star Game.

Here’s the Sox lineup against the Reds and righty Anthony DeSclafini:

Yoan Moncada 2B

Yolmer Sanchez 3B

Avisail Garcia RF

Daniel Palka LF

Kevan Smith C

Tim Anderson SS

Matt Davidson 1B

Adam Engel CF

Lucas Giolito P