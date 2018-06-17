Jose Abreu (rest) out of White Sox lineup

Even Jose Abreu occasionally needs a break.

Abreu is not in the lineup for Sunday’s White Sox game against the Detroit Tigers. The 31-year-old slugger, who leads voting among AL first basemen for next month’s all-star game, has played in 68 of the Sox’s 69 games.

And with temperatures expected to go well over 90 degrees, manager Rick Renteria thought Sunday would be a good day to rest Abreu. Renteria gave him a semi break Saturday by using Abreu as the designated hitter, but went a step further Sunday by holding him out of the lineup.

“Needs a break. He needs a day. We’ve been riding him a lot,” Renteria said. “You guys know that he plays every single day. Even hates DH’ing. I tried to give him a little blow yesterday as a DH. He needs a spell. Today’s as good enough a day as any.

Jose Abreu was not in the White Sox lineup Sunday. | AP

“The heat’s going to be pretty high today. I’d like to give him a little bit of a breath. He deserves it. He’s earned it.”

Abreu certainly has earned a breather. He has an OPS of .843 and has been a consistent presence in the young and inconsistent lineup. But even somebody like Abreu could use a day, and Renteria said the two “talked a little” about letting him rest Sunday.

Over his last 10 games, Abreu is hitting .184.

“He deserves a little spell,” Renteria said. “You’ve got to give him a mulligan for not being in there today.”

Matt Davidson is hitting fourth and playing first base. Daniel Palka is the DH in the No. 5 spot.