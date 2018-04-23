Jose Abreu, Yoan Moncada have big nights to back Carson Fulmer in Sox’ 10-4 win

An unexpected start gave Carson Fulmer his latest opportunity to prove he can be a fixture in the White Sox’ rotation.

Monster nights at the plate by Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu certainly helped the right-hander along the way.

Moncada fell a single short of the cycle while Abreu went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI to lead a Sox offensive explosion during a 10-4 pasting of the Mariners on Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Moncada finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored and Welington Castillo and Yolmer Sanchez each had two hits and an RBI for the Sox, who snapped a seven-game losing skid.

The Sox banged out 18 hits—including seven consecutive to start the game off Mariners starter Mike Leake—en route to their second win in their last 14 games.

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a hit by Avisail Garcia during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: CXS118

Miguel Gonzalez was the original scheduled starter for the Sox, but instead was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right rotator cuff inflammation. That meant Fulmer—who was scheduled to start Tuesday—was called into duty and he made the most of it by going six innings and yielding two runs on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

The only downer of the night for the Sox was when right fielder Avisail Garcia suffered a strained right hamstring while running out a ground ball in the bottom of the second. Garcia will be further evaluated Tuesday.

As for Gonzalez, the veteran complained of soreness in his shoulder following an April 17 start against the Athletics in Oakland and the Sox decided to shut him down.

“We thought we were going to be able to take care of it,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Right now, we just put him on the backburner and let him go ahead and feel better.”

BECK BACK

To fill Gonzalez’s spot on the roster, the Sox purchased the contract of Chris Beck from Triple-A Charlotte.

The right-hander was 0-0 with a 2.00 earned-run average with 13 strikeouts in four games with the Knights. Beck has gone 4-4 with a 6.38 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 83 games over parts of three seasons with the Sox.

With the Sox’s pitching staff in flux due to injuries and heavy use during blowouts, Beck said he is ready for whatever role manager Rick Renteria has for him.

“Honestly, they could ask me to shine shoes here and I’d figure out how to do it,” Beck said. “I’ll do whatever to help the team.”

CONDOLENCES

Dave Nelson, who after a 10-year playing career with the Indians, Senators, Rangers and Royals became a coach for the Sox for four seasons beginning in 1981, died Monday. Most recently a broadcaster for the Brewers, Nelson died at age 73 following a long illness.

IT’S A START

Left-hander Carlos Rodon, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, threw three innings (34 pitches) in an extended spring game in Arizona on Monday.