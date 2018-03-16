Jose Altuve, Astros near 5-year, $150 million contract: report

Jose Altuve earned himself a huge contract with his play over the past few years. | Jeff Roberson/AP Photo

The Houston Astros and 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve are nearing agreement on a five-year, $150 million contract extension, reports MLB.com. The second baseman is already signed through the 2018 season with a team option for 2019, so the extension will go into effect starting with the 2020 season.

Altuve, 27, won his first MVP award last season after recording a league-leading .346 batting average and 204 hits in 153 games for the World Series champions. He’s led MLB in hits for four straight seasons and in batting average three of the past four years.

The infielder also brings a serious power-speed combination despite his lack of size, having recorded 24 home runs and 32 stolen bases last season. He’s won four straight Silver Slugger awards and been named an All-Star five times in the past six seasons.

On his current contract, Altuve is set to make $6 million this year with a $6.5 million team option for 2019. If the reported terms of his upcoming contract are accurate, he’ll see a raise to $30 million per year through the 2024 season.