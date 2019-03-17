Jose Quintana feels good after decent start in Cubs’ loss

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana pitches in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz. | Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Cubs: 2 Rockies: 7

Quintana’s outing

All in all, right-hander Jose Quintana was content with how he pitched against the Rockies on Sunday. In his third outing of spring, Quintana allowed four hits, two earned runs, while walking two batters and striking out three in four innings. He also recorded an RBI off of a sacrifice bunt in the second inning.

“All my stuff was good. I’ve been working the changeup and fastball command was good,” Quintana said. “I feel great and I battled a lot.”

With Opening Day less than two weeks away, Quintana feels like he’s on the right path. He wants to get to five or six innings in his next outing.

“I feel great,” he said. “I can hit my spots when I want. I can get ahead of the count quickly, and my breaking balls were good.”

Duensing gets rocked

Left-hander Brian Duensing got rocked by the Rockies in the seventh inning. After replacing reliever Steve Cishek, Duensing allowed four hits (three singles, one double) and four earned runs. He was pulled after getting only one out and replaced by left-hander Kyle Ryan.

Before this outing, Duensing was pitching well this spring. In 6⅓ innings, he had a 2.85 ERA and allowed only four hits and two runs.

Daniel Murphy’s day

Rockies second baseman Daniel Murphy went 1-for-2 against his former team. After drawing a walk in the first inning, Murphy hit a solo home run to right field in the fourth inning.

On deck

The Cubs are off Monday and return to action Tuesday.

Cubs vs. Mariners, Mesa, 3:05 p.m. Tuesday; Cubs at Royals, Surprise, 9:05 p.m.