Jose Quintana gets his turn taking lumps in Cubs’ loss to Marlins

MIAMI – So much for getting off to a quick start behind all those Opening Day starters in the Cubs’ rotation.

After four games against the stripped-down, no-name Miami Marlins to open the season, the Cubs were lucky to escape with a split against a team that did more during the winter to assure a losing season than any other team in baseball.

Next up: a-two-game series against a Cincinnati Reds team that looks on paper like the worst in the Cubs’ division but that suddenly looks at least as formidable as the storms in the Cincinnati forecast.

“I know they’ve struggled so far, but that team on the field is as good as any team on the field in our division,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

Jose Quintana didn’t give up a hit until the fifth inning, but then came four, including a three-run double. Wilfredo Lee/AP

That was before the Cubs got chased out of Miami with a 6-0 loss to the Marlins on Sunday – a scoreless game collapsing into a five-run Marlins’ fifth against Cub starter Jose Quintana.

Quintana, the former All-Star acquired last summer in a trade from the White Sox, didn’t give up a hit until the fifth, but then came four, including a three-run double, and he gave up one more in the sixth.

“They beat us; give them credit,” Maddon said afterward. “Don’t beat up on us. They got us. Don’t be afraid to give the Marlins some credit.”

Except this was a Marlins team that since last year traded away an entire All-Star outfield, including reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton, along with a former All-Star second baseman, Dee Gordon, under Derek Jeter’s cheap new ownership group – without spending anything of consequence on others.

Meanwhile, the Cubs’ vaunted, rebuilt rotation got knocked around all weekend, with the exception of Kyle Hendricks Saturday.

The three others – Jon Lester, Yu Darvish and Quintana – all are former Opening Day starters, all former All-Stars and all coming off good springs before laying their collective Easter weekend egg.

They combined to pitch just 13 2/3 innings for a team that desperately needed more in a series that included nine extra innings of baseball in the span of about 26 hours. And they allowed 14 runs total (9.45 ERA).

Quintana “felt good out there” but was unhappy with his sharpness, especially in the inning that got away from. And his perpetually upbeat manager even admitted the lefty was a bit off Sunday.

“We just haven’t pitched up to our capabilities as starters,” Maddon said, “but we will.”

Meanwhile, the Cubs scored 18 runs in their two wins and one run over 26 innings in their two losses in the series – the lineup going just 7-for-47 (.149) with men in scoring position the four games with 15 strikeouts against a mostly no-name pitching staff.

That included left-hander Dillon Peters, who pitched six scoreless on Sunday against the NL Central favorites in his seventh career start.

“It’s not easy facing guys you don’t see,” said first baseman Anthony Rizzo. “And they have plus stuff. Until you get in the flow of things and get those at-bats under your belt, seeing all these new guys is not easy to do.”

It’s only the first series of the season, with 158 games to play, including the next nine against three familiar, division opponents.

But the Marlins?

“There’s no disappointment whatsoever,” Maddon said. “Four days down here, getting over the [cross-country travel] lag – and give the Marlins credit for playing really well.

“I’m always accused of being an optimist, but I’m not disappointed. I thought we did a lot of good things today without a victory. Our starting pitching has not been as sharp as it can be, and you split. The bullpen is totally overtaxed and they did a great job.”

And he liked the hitting, too.

“Quite frankly we could not have hit the ball better than we did,” Maddon said. “That’s the most incredible shutout I’ve ever seen in my life.”