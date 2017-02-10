Jose Quintana on missing the White Sox — and loving life with the Cubs

Last week’s Cubs clincher in St. Louis wasn’t the first time pitcher Jose Quintana got to climb over a dugout rail, run onto the field and celebrate a division championship with teammates. He also did it as a member of the Yankees organization.

What, you don’t remember? It was 2009 and the Colombian left-hander, then 20, was an up-and-comer in the Dominican Summer League.

“That was a lot of fun,” he said. “But this is better. This is a bigger deal.”

Maybe just a skosh.

Jose Quintana kisses the ball after the final out of a complete game two weekends ago in Milwaukee.

Would the Cubs even be in the playoffs if not for the contributions of Quintana? Since switching sides of town in a mid-July trade with the White Sox for four prospects — including top hitter Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Dylan Cease — Quintana has gone 7-3 with a 3.51 ERA. The Cubs are 10-4 in games he has started and head into the divisional round against the Nationals on a six-game winning streak when he starts.

Maybe they’d have staggered to the finish line in first without him, but they’d have about as much of a chance to win another World Series as Bears quarterback Mike Glennon has of going to the Pro Bowl.

“I feel like I’m pitching really good,” Quintana said, “and it’s funny, but I feel like I’ve been here for more than one year. I know it’s just a half-season, but the coaches and all my teammates make it easy for me to be here. We have a really good group of teammates, and we stay together.”

If that reads in any way like a backhanded assessment of his time with the Sox, stop right here and understand: Quintana prizes his five-plus seasons on the South Side.

He remembers like yesterday his September victory over the Tigers in 2012, his rookie season. It put the Sox in first place by three games. Alas, two weeks later — after having spent 126 days at the top of the division — the Sox watched the Tigers go by. There’d be no catching up down the home stretch.

“But that year was special,” he said. “I enjoyed that time. I spent good times there. I just wish we made the playoffs one time.”

Because he never pitched in the postseason with the Sox, it’s almost certain his time with the Cubs — who have him at least through 2020 — will overshadow everything that came before it. But Quintana will remember it all.

He’ll remember taking an older, much bigger Jose Abreu under his wing for all of 2014, the Cuban slugger’s rookie season. Quintana looked out for Abreu, helped him navigate a new life at and away from the ballpark. An ironclad friendship was formed.

He’ll remember talking pitching with — and marveling at — former Sox ace Chris Sale. The day Quintana was traded to the Cubs, he got a text from Sale that said: “We didn’t make these choices, but it’s better for us. I’m happy for you. You look good in blue. Now go make the playoffs.”

When Sale recorded his 300th strikeout of the season last month, Quintana texted his congratulations. Each pitcher noted the other’s opportunity to experience postseason baseball for the first time.

In some moments, Quintana feels a little bit like he’s taking his former Sox teammates along for the ride. He thinks about them often as he drives to Wrigley Field from his home near Soldier Field. The first time he made the drive post-trade, it made him feel “weird” to head north on Lake Shore Drive rather than south. And now?

“The drive is a little longer,” he said, “but it’s good. I like it.”

All the same, Quintana is leaning toward getting rid of his place. The thought of moving to the North Side, maybe even somewhere walking distance from Wrigley, appeals to him. Consider it the next step in fully embracing his life in blue.

Come to think of it, that’s not the next step at all, is it? The next step is taking the ball against the Nationals, breaking the seal on his playoff career and making it seven consecutive Cubs victories in games he has started.

Talk about fun. Talk about a big deal.

“I’m very excited,” Quintana said.

Another time or two — dare we say three? — jumping over that dugout rail for a celebration, he won’t know what hit him.

