Jose Quintana tries to back Kyle Hendricks' gem in big week for Cubs' rotation

SAN FRANCISCO — During spring training, manager Joe Maddon called this starting rotation the best on paper he has had in four seasons with the Cubs. That’s high praise, considering the last three produced the top rotation ERA in the National League in that span.

But it has turned out to be the one area the Cubs have been waiting on to catch up with the rest, the one area that ultimately figures to determine whether this team can make the same kind of deep October run the last three did.

Or make the playoffs at all.

That’s why Kyle Hendricks’ best start of the season Monday was so important to Maddon and the Cubs, even after the Giants beat them 2-1 on a single by Pablo Sandoval in the 11th inning.

Quintana pitching against the Giants Tuesday night.

‘‘That was huge,’’ said ace Jon Lester, who has been the lone reliable constant in the rotation all season. ‘‘This game is contagious, and hopefully that becomes a contagious thing and we all get on that run.’’

Next up was Jose Quintana, who tried to back up a strong start last week against the Tigers with his final start before the All-Star break Tuesday against the Giants.

The Cubs already are in strong position in the NL Central race. But this trip to San Francisco and San Diego might be especially important for a rotation that might be the key to overtaking the Brewers down the stretch for the second consecutive season, especially without impact-level reinforcements likely to come in a trade this time around.

That was Quintana last season. He was acquired from the White Sox at the break for four minor-leaguers, including top prospect Eloy Jimenez and hard-throwing Dylan Cease.

Yu Darvish’s timeline for a possible return from a bothersome right elbow remains uncertain. And the Cubs will get tested soon after the break when they play five games in four days starting July 19.

But all five current starters had one more turn pitching in pitcher-friendly ballparks just before a three-day breather for the break. They were looking for Hendricks’ 8 1/3-inning gem to become the start of something.

‘‘I hope so,’’ Hendricks said. ‘‘Jon’s been there all year for us, so we’ve all been trying to feed off of him. And luckily I was able to have a good one, and hopefully I can build on it. Q has been throwing the ball really well, so hopefully he can go out and build on what he’s been doing.’’

It could go a long way toward boosting a rotation that had sagged to sixth in the NL in ERA (3.87) entering play Tuesday. And maybe go a long way toward reversing a trend that had seen the Cubs trail in 17 of 18 games through Monday.

‘‘That’s really important for us,’’ Maddon said of getting the kind of rotation production behind Lester that Hendricks showed Monday. ‘‘That’s the outing we’ve been looking for with the hitting that we’ve been doing recently.

‘‘Going forward, that becomes contagious sometimes when you get a guy who pitches like that. . . . I really believe that you could see that version of Kyle most of the time for the rest of the season.’’

And what might it mean if others follow his lead, even just heading into the break next week?

‘‘For the sake of the pitchers’ confidence, to finish strongly in the first half, you take that break and you feel better about yourself coming back,’’ Maddon said. ‘‘You feel like you’ve locked into something. That’s always a good thing. We’re looking for Q to do the same thing.

‘‘We need the starters to lock in kind of like Kyle did.’’