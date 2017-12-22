White Sox claim pitcher Jose Ruiz from Padres

The White Sox have claimed right-handed pitcher Jose Ruiz off waivers from the San Diego Padres.

Ruiz, 23, spent most of last season with advanced Class A Lake Elsinore and made one appearance with the Padres. He went 1-2 with a 5.98 ERA and 45 strikeouts in just under 50 innings in Class A. The Padres designated Ruiz for assignment last week to make room on their roster for Freddy Galvis, whom they acquired in a trade with the Phillies.

Ruiz, 6-1, 190, possesses a mid-90s mph fastball. He originally was a catcher but switched to pitching during the 2016 season.

The White Sox 40-man roster now stands at 37.