Josh Hader receives ovation in first appearance since racist tweets surfaced

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader has received a warm ovation from fans in his first appearance on the mound since his years-old racist and homophobic tweets surfaced during the All-Star Game.

The left-hander jogged in from the bullpen after the Brewers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-2 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He took a few warmup tosses before being introduced by the public address announcer.

This reaction to Josh Hader entering the game last night, his first in Milwaukee since his awful old tweets emerged during the All-Star Game might be just as ridiculous as his tweets themselves pic.twitter.com/3fTE692WCo — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 22, 2018

Most of the more than 36,000 fans attending in attendance were applauding after he was introduced, with many fans standing at Miller Park.

Hader struck out pinch-hitter Logan Forsythe for the first out in the seventh. He allowed a two-out double to Matt Kemp before getting out of the inning when cleanup hitter Max Muncy lined out to first.

The 24-year-old apologized last week after the All-Star Game for his offensive tweets. “I was young, immature and stupid,’’ Hader said. ‘‘There’s no excuse for what was said. I’m deeply sorry for what I’ve said and what’s been going on. It doesn’t reflect any of my beliefs.”

The Chicago Sun-Times added to this story.