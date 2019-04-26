Dolphins acquire Cardinals QB Josh Rosen in draft day trade

The Cardinals pulled the trigger on a draft day deal to send quarterback Josh Rosen to the Dolphins for the 62nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The move comes one day after Arizona moved on at the crucial position by selecting Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.

The Cardinals used the second-rounder they received for Rosen to select UMass receiver Andy Isabella.

The Dolphins will also receive a 2020 fifth-round pick in the trade.

Rosen, a former star at UCLA, struggled in his lone season with the Cardinals after the team traded up to select him with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He took over the starting quarterback role from veteran Sam Bradford early in the season, but never found his groove while surrounded by a porous offensive line and few dangerous weapons.

The Cardinals ended up finishing with a 3-13 record to earn the top pick in this year’s draft, then made a big change this offseason by hiring head coach Kliff Kingsbury from Texas Tech. As if it was any more obvious that the team was pushing forward into a new era in 2019, Kingsbury and the Cards drafted Murray to be their new quarterback of the future.

The ties between Arizona and Murray over the last few months led to major trade speculation across the league. However, the Dolphins were one of the final suitors remaining after other teams like the Giants and Redskins used first-round picks on young QBs. Miami, which is moving on from the Ryan Tannehill era, signed longtime journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick earlier this offseason as a stopgap. Now Rosen will be able to compete with Fitzpatrick for the starting role entering next season.

Rosen, 22, completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 appearances. He posted a 66.7 passer rating and the team posted a 3-10 record in his starts.