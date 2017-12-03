Josh Sitton, Danny Trevathan to play for Bears vs. 49ers

Guard Josh Sitton was cleared from his concussion and will play Sunday against the 49ers. Sitton suffered a concussion against the Eagles. He was limited in practice during the week; coach John Fox said Friday he still hadn’t been cleared, but the team hoped he would be.

He’ll be joined by Danny Trevathan on the field; the linebacker will return after straining his calf against the Saints.

The Bears ruled out three safeties — starter Adrian Amos and backups Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson — leaving the position open to two players who haven’t played since the preseason. The Bears signed Chris Prosinski off the street this week and promoted Deiondre’ Hall from injured reserve. Prosinski figures to start.

The four other inactive Bears: quarterback Mark Sanchez, running back Taquan Mizzell, cornerback Bryce Callahan and center Hroniss Grasu.