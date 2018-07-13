Journeyman Ryan LaMarre makes White Sox debut

Ryan LaMarre, who started in left field Friday, celebrates with first-base coach Daryl Boston after hitting an RBI single in the third inning against the Royals. Nam Y. Huh/AP

Each player in the White Sox’ clubhouse has a nameplate over his locker — except Ryan LaMarre.

As a newcomer, the assumption is that the nameplate is in the works, but LaMarre sure wouldn’t mind seeing it appear sooner rather than later.

“At some point, yeah,” LaMarre said with a laugh. “That would be nice.”

For now, LaMarre is content with just being with the Sox after they claimed the 29-year-old off waivers Monday to help bolster their outfield depth. LaMarre made his Sox debut Friday night, when he started in left field and hit eighth against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It’s another chance for LaMarre to showcase his skills at the major-league level after previous stops with the Reds, Red Sox, Athletics and Twins. In 43 games with the Twins this season, LaMarre hit .263 with zero homers and eight RBI before they designated him for assignment July 2.

“Some of the adjustments that I made this offseason have shown me that I can play in this league, and then I got to face some good pitchers and teams and played in some tough environments, so I really feel like I can compete at this level,” LaMarre said. “I’m just going to keep things simple: See ball, hit ball and play hard.”

Avi update

Avisail Garcia, who is out with a hamstring injury, did some running in the outfield before the game, and manager Rick Renteria said the right fielder “is doing OK. It’s one of those things you just have to give it time to continue the treatments he’s getting. There’s no rush right now. We’re getting ready to go to [the All-Star] break. Hopefully, it’s starting to subside, but you still have to put him through the rigors before you determine if he’s ready to go.”

Up and down

Yoan Moncada is in some elite company along with Javy Baez, Andrew Benintendi and Trevor Story as the only major-leaguers to register 15-plus stolen bases, five-plus triples, 10-plus home runs and 40-plus RBI this season.

Still, the rookie said his first half of the season “hasn’t been as good as I wanted it to be.”

Entering the game, Moncada was hitting .231 with 11 homers and 40 RBI and has had some adventures in the field.

“It has been a challenging first half, but I’ve been learning a lot and working,” Moncada said. “I think the second half is going to be much better.”

Together again

The Sox will hold a reunion Saturday for the 1993 team that captured the American League West Division. Among those expected to attend are Frank Thomas, Ozzie Guillen, Bo Jackson, Jack McDowell and Tim Raines, among others.

McDowell, who won the Cy Young Award that season, said the Sox were a special team.

“You can do anything you want individually, but when you win a championship, you’re the last team standing for that goal,” McDowell said. “Obviously, you move to the playoffs, where we didn’t get it done [against the Blue Jays], but there were certain goals, and that’s what it’s all about in team sports.”

Minor moves

Right-hander Bruce Rondon was outrighted to Class AAA Charlotte, while outfielder Nicky Delmonico was sent to the Knights to continue his rehab

for a hand injury.