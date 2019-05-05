Joy/legality of morels, decoy sale, ice-out walleye: Notes, Chicago outdoors

The bounty of morels this year, as shown by Kyle Danhausen in Kankakee County. Provided

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

MOREL OF THE WEEK

Kyle Danhausen messaged this photo and note from Kankakee County, “Spring foraging is a joy. Should have some asparagus this week too. Plan on cooking it all up with wild turkey and crappie!” Move over Jack Hennessy.

MOTW, the celebration of photos and stories of morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email BowmanOutside@gmail.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Is it legal to morel hunt in Cook County forest preserves?” Kenneth Vaclavik

A: No. From the Forest Preserves of Cook County regulations, “Collection of plants and animals is strictly prohibited. This includes harvesting firewood; collecting mushrooms, wildflowers or other wild plants and their seeds; and otherwise removing or damaging any plants or trees.”

BIG NUMBER

Nearly $3 million: Gross of Guyette & Deeter, Inc. auction during the North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show at Pheasant Run in St. Charles. Top lot was a pair of mergansers from John Dawson (pictured above) from the Mackey collection, selling well over the estimate of 230,100.

LAST WORD

“Usually when you have these late ice outs it’s a good thing for anglers. More walleye are up in the shallows and ready to eat.”

Mike Vogelsang, Wisconsin DNR fisheries supervisor for northern Wisconsin, on prospects for opening day yesterday, May 4.

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS



Turkey hunting: North zone, fourth season, through Wednesday; fifth, Thursday-May 16; South, fifth, ends Thursday.

Now: Remaining spring turkey permits on sale over the counter, click here for more info

FISH GATHERINGS

Wednesday: Capt, Andrew Schiera, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m., frvmuskie.com

Wednesday: Doug Ide, “Panfish techniques for Geneva Lake, Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Joe Nieminski of Johnson Outdoors, Riverside Fishing Club, LaGrange American Legion, 6:30 p.m.

HUNTER SAFETY

(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

June 13 and 15: Newark, (815) 210-4995

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY



(Click here for full listings of classes in the area)

Saturday, May 11: About Boating Safely: Chicago, Bernie Wiczer, bwiczer@wiczersheldon.com . . . Chicago, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com . . . Des Plaines, Chas. Hague, sailnrails@gmail.com . . . Waukegan, Curt Schumacher, curts402@aol.com

Saturday, May 11: Suddenly in Command, Villa Park, Glenn Nystrom, gnystrom33@gmail.com

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION



(Click here for general list of banquets and events)

Thursday: Fox Valley Flydown banquet, Parkway by the Lake, Ingleside, Jeff Vanderlip, (815) 713-0197

DUCKS UNLIMITED

(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)

PHEASANTS FOREVER



(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)