The joy of winter lake trout off Chicago: Getting bigger and bigger

Casey Shell with his personal best lake trout of 35 inches. Provided

Jim Shell was pretty happy with the lake trout fishing in mid-March off the breakwalls by Chicago Light.

His son Casey is pictured with a 35-inch laker, a personal best. They boated seven on March 16, then 10 the next day.

“All the ones boated were 26 to 35 [inches],” Shell emailed. “A couple came jigging at the lighthouse, but the rest came trolling cranks close to the breakwall on either side.”

Casey’s YouTube channel is FishCraft.

