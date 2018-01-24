Joyous moment latest positive for Julie Ertz

The world has seen joy pour out of Julie Ertz. It’s also seen her become one of the best soccer players on the planet.



On Sunday, Ertz scored a goal during the U.S. women’s national team’s 5-1 win over Denmark in a friendly in San Diego. Still on the field after the game, Ertz was informed by teammates that husband Zach Ertz and the Eagles had beaten the Vikings to advance to Super Bowl LII. Video of that moment went viral, as did Zach Ertz’s reaction to seeing his wife react so intensely to his accomplishment.

As soon as the whistle blew here in San Diego, we had some good news for @julieertz…💚🦅@ZERTZ_86 & the @Eagles are heading to the @SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/dI5MvG53VR — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 22, 2018



“I think I was more emotional watching the side-by-side of us two than the actual news,” Ertz told the Sun-Times. “But I think most of the world has seen me cry now.”



Though Julie Ertz didn’t look at the Eagles score during her game, she said a few people that were around her team’s locker room “kind of gave me that smile and eyes” and that a friend let her know things were going well for Philadelphia. But Julie Ertz reminded herself not to get too excited until the Eagles game was final when her husband was definitely going to the Super Bowl.



“I was way excited just to hear the answer at the end of the game,” Ertz said. “That was the answer I wanted to hear.”



Of course, Zach Ertz reaching the Super Bowl is just the latest accomplishment for the Ertz couple.



Julie Ertz, who plays for the Red Stars in the NWSL, has emerged as one of the most important pieces of the U.S. national team. A key part of the 2015 World Cup champions, she was named the 2017 U.S. Soccer female player of the year and moved smoothly from playing central defense to defensive midfielder.



Julie Ertz said what she and her husband have accomplished is “truly a blessing.” They train together, and Julie Ertz said she’s seen her husband work hard. They both know what they’re working for and have similar goals, and make sure they keep the success in perspective.



“It’s pretty crazy but it’s definitely important for us to reflect and see what a blessing and how grateful we are for those opportunities,” Julie Ertz said.



The next opportunity for Zach Ertz is the Super Bowl. For Julie Ertz, there’s the 2018 NWSL season and the 2019 World Cup. She wants to keep growing her game and moving forward while mastering both defense and the midfield.



“The game is getting better and I know that I need to continue to get better, and I want to,” she said. “That’s always my goal every year, to continue to grow as player.”



