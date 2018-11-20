Cavaliers, J.R. Smith parting ways amid stormy season

CLEVELAND — Disgruntled Cavaliers forward J.R. Smith has gotten his wish: He is parting ways with Cleveland.

The Cavaliers announced Tuesday that Smith “will no longer be with team as the organization works with JR and his representation regarding his future.”

Smith requested a trade earlier this season. The 33-year-old has been dismayed with his role and the team’s direction in the first season since LeBron James left for the second time as a free agent.

Smith’s departure is the latest upheaval in a stormy season for Cleveland, which is league-worst 2-13. Coach Tyronn Lue was fired last month and All-Star forward Kevin Love is sidelined indefinitely following foot surgery.

The Cavs announced Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, that Smith “will no longer be with team as the organization works with JR and his representation regarding his future.” | Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Smith came to the Cavaliers in a trade from the Knicks in 2015. While his play has been inconsistent, Smith was a major contributor on Cleveland’s 2016 championship team.

The Cavs wished Smith and his family well and thanked him for his contributions.