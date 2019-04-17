Julia Louis-Dreyfus loved Northwestern hoopster Charlie Hall’s ‘Veep’ cameo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus couldn’t contain her delight at seeing her son, Northwestern basketball player Charlie Hall, make a cameo on her popular HBO comedy, “Veep.”

The award-winning actress visited “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Tuesday night to hype the new season, and ended up spending a good chunk of the appearance effusing over her son and his foray into acting. Hall also made a brief appearance on the late-night show, which can be seen near the end of the clip posted below.

“It was actually (showrunner) Dave Mandel’s idea, God bless him.” Louis-Dreyfus said of Hall’s cameo. “There was this role of an inappropriately young boyfriend to a record executive who’s in his 50s, and Dave said, ‘Hey, maybe Charlie can play that part.’ And I said, ‘Sure, I’ll ask him.’ And I was terrified ‘cause I thought he might screw it up. Sorry, honey.”

Hall, who’s set to graduate from Northwestern this summer, made his appearance during the second episode of the seventh season, which aired on April 7.

The 21-year-old also briefly shows up on “Late Night” with his mother, wearing a pineapple shirt that Meyers points out he likely wouldn’t have been cool enough to wear when he was a Northwestern student. Louis-Dreyfus, like Hall and Meyers, also attended the school in Evanston.