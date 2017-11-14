‘Jungle Jim’ Rivera, member of 1959 ‘Go-Go’ White Sox, dies at 96

Jim Rivera, a member of the White Sox 1959 American League champion team, died Monday at 96, in Fort Wayne, Ind.

“Jungle Jim” Rivera, an outfielder, played for the Sox from 1952-61, batting .257 with 134 doubles, 50 triples 77 home runs, 382 RBI and 146 stolen bases over 1,010 games.

“Jim was a key member of the Go-Go White Sox teams of the 1950s, teaming with fellow outfielders Minnie Minoso, Jim Landis and others,” the White Sox said in a statement. “It was amazing to see the friendship and camaraderie among those men whenever they gathered together at a Sox game, even if it was decades after they last played together. We imagine they are having quite a clubhouse meeting today.”

Rivera appeared in all five games of the 1959 World Series against the Dodgers. He also played for the St. Louis Browns in 1952 and the Kansas City Athletics in 1961.

White Sox outfielders Al Smith (from left), Jim Landix and Jim Rivera in Oct. 8, 1959. | File photo

Rivera, who got the nickname “Jungle Jim” from Sun-Times sportswriter Edgar Munzel for the way he swung his arms back and forth while leading off, was a veteran among the regular Go-Go Sox at 36.

“I was head-firsting way before Pete Rose,” Rivera said. Baseball was nothing but fun for me.”

After retiring, he owned and operated the Captain’s Cabin Restaurant in Angola, Indiana, for 23 years.

“Thank God I was able to play baseball. Without it, I wouldn’t have been anything. I wouldn’t have even met [his wife] Nancy,” he told the Sun-Times in 2002. “I first saw her in my restaurant and said, There she is! That’s the one for me.’ I had to chase her for a year, but it was worth it. She’s the greatest.’