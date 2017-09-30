Justin Holiday and his Bulls teammates are ‘here to win games’

Almost one week into training camp, and the Bulls players still haven’t received the memo.

Or maybe they’re just doing a really good job of ignoring it.

“We’re here to win, regardless of what people might think or say, we’re here to win,’’ guard Justin Holiday said on Saturday. “We’re not on this NBA team just to be here, just to hang out. We’re here to win games. That’s what we’re trying to get to, that’s the process we’re building, however long that takes or whichever way it takes for us to get there. That’s what our plan is and that’s what we’re going for.’’

Talk the front office loves to hear.

But talk that general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson knows is more a players’ mentality than reality.

There’s no gray area in the NBA. Participation medals aren’t handed out come the postseason. It’s about talent, and the teams that have it and the teams that don’t.

So while Holiday was excited about the work being put in by his young teammates the first week, the standings don’t care about hard work.

“I’ll say this – I’ve never met a coach or a player that steps foot on the floor to lose a game,’’ Paxson said. “They don’t, and they shouldn’t. Yes, we are rebuilding. We understand and acknowledge that there’s going to be some tough times.

“This culture and environment of working hard, putting the time in, that’s what is sustainable whether you win or lose. We’re not here to create a culture of losing. We’re here to build a culture of things that are sustainable.’’

Losing, however, will come this season.

It’s inevitable. It’s the front office plan.

What will be interesting is how will Fred Hoiberg handle it? The third-year coach knows what the blueprint says, but is also way more competitive than many think. The losses will pile up this season, and pile up on his resume.

“I think the big thing that we’re going to be worried about on a day-to-day basis is getting our guys to go out and compete at a high level,’’ Hoiberg said. “If you go out there and you have the message of playing with great effort, playing with great pace, playing with movement, playing with unselfishness, that’s all we can ask of these guys.

“Our mindset going into a game is never that we’re the less talented team or that we’re not going to win. We need to get these guys believing in themselves and believing in each other.’’

Hoiberg used Philadelphia coach Brett Brown as an example. The 76ers have muddled in “trusting the process’’ for the previous four years under Brown, and while his coaching record is 75-253, the effort level each game is usually high.

“I don’t think teams enjoyed playing against Philly because they’ll battle, because of the effort that they’re going to bring,’’ Hoiberg said. “I think Brett Brown did an unbelievable job of getting his guys to go out there and play every game.’’

That’s not only Hoiberg’s hope, but Holiday’s.

“Now it might not be the roster with all the stars or anything like that, but you can make something happen when you come with a certain attitude,’’ Holiday said. “These guys have attitude here.’’