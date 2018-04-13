Bulls’ Justin Holiday donates $10,000 to Chance the Rapper’s youth charity

Bulls shooting guard Justin Holiday donated $10,000 to Chance the Rapper’s SocialWorks Charity, which “aims to empower youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement while fostering leadership, accessibility, and positivity within the youth throughout Chicago.”

Holiday, the older brother of Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and UCLA guard Aaron Holiday, was on hand earlier this month at an event to make the donation.

“It’s important to me that I leverage my platform in the NBA to make a difference in the community where I play,” said Holiday. “I have been inspired by Chance and his impact on Chicago and it was important for me to lend my support.”

This is Holiday’s second stint with the Bulls after first playing with the team in 2016. He started all 72 appearances he made this season and averaged 12.2 points and four rebounds per game. A native of Mission Hills, California, Holiday has also played for the Knicks, Warriors, Hawks and 76ers during a five-year NBA career.