Jackson ties another NU record as Wildcats upset Michigan St. 39-31

Running back Justin Jackson has accomplished a lot in his nearly four season tenure at Northwestern. But he’ll be the last to tell you that especially after Northwestern’s 39-31 upset over No. 16 Michigan State.

Jackson is the the Wildcats’ go-to guy. He does everything and displayed that against the Spartans at Ryan Field in Evanston on Saturday.

Jackson threw — yes, threw — a 12-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Bennett Skowronek to give Northwestern a lead with just over three minutes remaining in the game.

After the Spartans forced double overtime, Jackson helped the Wildcats survive a a do-or-die situation, scoring a three-yard touchdown, which tied Damien Anderson for Northwestern’s all-time career touchdown record (38). It also put him one rushing touchdown shy of tying Anderson’s all-time career rushing record.

Northwestern running back Justin Jackson, left, is tackles by Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

But at the end of the day, those two plays and the 17 carriers and 8 receptions for 95 yards are not what matter to the four-year starter who is rewriting Northwestern’s record books.

When asked about his personal accomplishments, Jackson said he couldn’t do it without the support of his teammates.

“You just try to push forward for the guys for the rest of the season,” Jackson said. “… You guys keep track of that stuff, I don’t know until you guys tell me.”

A modest answer coming from the man who is the Wildcats all-time leader in rushing yards, all-purpose yards and rushing attempts.

But that’s the kind of player Jackson is and why head coach Pat Fitzgerald called him a “special Wildcat.”

“He’s just unbelievable,” Fitzgerald said. “You think about the durability and his toughness, and the production — I think it’s really — for Justin — about the person. For his teammates, the way he looks [and] the passion he demonstrates, you know, he was the most excited about that win out of everybody in the locker room.”

Anderson, who played for Northwestern from 1998-2001, called Jackson the whole package both on-and-off the field.

“[Jackson is] a great example of what it looks like,” Anderson told the Sun-Times over the phone Saturday afternoon. “Justin is a great example of consistent, hard work talent coupled with intelligence and he does it all. I wish him nothing but the best in his future. He’s a great guy all around.”

Jackson said “it means a lot obviously” to hear Anderson talk about him like that, but he still brought it back to his support system and the team.

Jackson has been one of the most consistent and most reliable players over the past three-and-a-half seasons for Northwestern. He’s magic once he’s in possession of the ball. Jack can stop on a dime, break tackles and carry a defender five yards before being taken down.

Despite this, Fitzgerald noted Jackson has flown pretty much under the radar from both the national spotlight and Big Ten Conference fans alike.

“This is one of the most spectacular careers that has been had in Big Ten history,” Fitzgerald praised.

Jackson, who led the Big Ten in 2016 with 1,524 rushing yards, is on pace to finish in the top 5 Big Ten all-time rushing list. He’s currently ranked No. 8 in the Big Ten for all-time rushing with 4,801 yards as of Saturday. He’s the only active player in the top 45 on the list. Penn State junior Saquon Barkley is No. 47 on the list with 3,329 yards.

But the name on the back of the jersey isn’t what matters to Jackson; it’s the logo on his helmet and jersey.

After Saturday’s thrilling upset, you could tell Jackson was excited. But he’s also already looking forward to what he can do to help his teammates against Nebraska next Saturday.

