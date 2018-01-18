Justin Timberlake is still trying to explain Nipplegate: video

Justin Timberlake, who is preparing for the release of his fourth solo album, says he and Jackson have talked privately about the incident. | David Phillip/Associated Press

Justin Timberlake is set to perform the Super Bowl LII halftime show in Minneapolis on Feb. 4 and yet he’s still fielding questions from what happened 14 years ago.

When the NFL named Timberlake as the headliner for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, many were quick to remember the infamous 2004 Super Bowl show — a performance Timberlake would like to be left in the past.

Timberlake shared the stage with Janet Jackson. The performance became surrounded by controversy after she had a major wardrobe malfunction on the live broadcast. Since the incident, the Federal Communications Commission to add a tape delay to all live performances.

Timberlake knew that “Nipplegate” was going to be brought up when he was first approached about performing at the Super Bowl.

“Naturally, that’s something we talked about,” Timberlake said on Beats 1 Radio. “To be honest, it wasn’t too much of a conversation. It’s just one of those things where you go like, yeah what do you want me to say, we’re not going to do that again.”

Timberlake, again, called the incident an accident.

“I stumbled through it,” Timberlake said. “I had my wires crossed and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go like, OK, well you know, you can’t change what’s happened but you can move forward and learn from it.”

Watch the snippet of the interview with Zane Lowe below:

Timberlake has a tough act to follow from last year when Lady Gaga stole the night with a breathtaking performance. She began at the top of the stadium singing “God Bless America” before being lowered down and performing multiple of her top hits.

Other recent Super Bowl performers include Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Coldplay.

