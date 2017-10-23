Justin Timberlake to perform at Super Bowl LII

The NFL announced Sunday that Justin Timberlake will be this year's Super Bowl halftime show performer. | Amy Harris/Invision/AP

It’s official: Justin Timberlake is bringing “Sexy Back” to the Super Bowl halftime show.

The NFL announced Sunday night that Timberlake will headline Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Timberlake announced the news on Twitter with a video featuring Jimmy Fallon. The tweet was posted before the NFL confirmed the news.

This will be Timberlake’s third Super Bowl halftime appearance. It’s the first time he’ll be performing on the NFL’s biggest stage since 2004 surrounded by controversy after she had a major wardrobe malfunction on the live broadcast. He also performed with NSYNC at the Super Bowl XXXV halftime show in 2001 alongside Aerosmith, Britney Spears and Nelly.

Timberlake would have a tough act to follow. Earlier this year, Lady Gaga stole the stage with a breathtaking performance. She began at the top of the stadium singing “God Bless America” before being lowered down and performing multiple of her top hits.

Other recent Super Bowl performers include Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Coldplay.